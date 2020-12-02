Italy Oct jobless rate edges up to 9.8%, youth unemployment climbs back above 30%

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s unemployment rate edged up to 9.8% in October from an upwardly revised 9.7% the month before, data showed on Wednesday, as some 13,000 jobs were lost, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

A Reuters survey of six analysts had forecast a jobless rate of 9.9%. The September number was previously given as 9.6%.

ISTAT said that since February, when the coronavirus first started to batter Italy, some 420,000 jobs have been lost. However, in the August-to-October period employment was up 115,000 compared with the three months from May to July.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus, with the initial outbreak only coming under control thanks to a months-long national lockdown. After a summer lull, infections soared again in October, forcing new government curbs which once more hit businesses.

The official jobless rate plummeted in the original shutdown as people stopped looking for work, hitting a low of 7.4% in April. The subsequent rise reflects the end of the spring lockdown, which enabled Italians to return to the labour market, and it was not clear what would be the impact of the latest round of restrictions.

Only people actively looking for a job count towards the unemployment rate.

In October, the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, rose to 30.3% from 29.7% the month before.

Italy’s overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, was stable at 58.0% — almost one percentage point down on where it was in February.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the economy, Italy’s gross domestic product is forecast by the government to fall 9% this year.

Main Photo: A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo in a almost deserted Duomo square, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

