Italy on alert over pro-Russian cyberattack threat

Italy is on high alert after the pro-Russian Killnet hacker group said it would launch a cyberattack on Monday that would inflict “irreparable” damage on the country.





Killnet has staged several attacks on Italian public institutions in recent weeks, including on the websites of the Senate and the defence ministry.





Rome prosecutors are investigating those attacks.





The Italian government has backed Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has given support to Kyiv, including military aid.

Via ANSA