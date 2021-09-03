Italy plans third COVID vaccine shots for most fragile-health minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian government is planning to start administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot later this month to people with the most fragile immune systems, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

“We will start inoculating a third dose to fragile people by September,” Speranza told reporters, speaking alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi said Italy was planning to further extend the usage of so-called Green Pass health documents, which are currently needed for long-distance travel, access to many leisure activities and also obligatory for school workers.

He also said Italy might make inoculations obligatory for everyone once the anti-COVID vaccines had been given full approval by EU and Italian regulators.

Photo: A close up shows a pin reading in Italian ” I am vaccinated” after a person received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Madre Museum in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO