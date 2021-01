Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Delays in supply of vaccines to Italy from Pfizer and, possibly, AstraZeneca amount to serious violations of contractual agreements and Rome will take countermeasures, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

In a post on Facebook Conte said the delays were causing “enormous damage” to Italy and other countries.

“This is unacceptable,” Conte wrote. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Like this: Like Loading...