Italy posts 1.587 bln euros trade surplus in January

Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 1.587 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in January, compared with a surplus of 534 million euros in the same month in 2020, data showed on Thursday.

Exports fell 8.5% year-on-year and imports fell 11.6%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a January trade deficit of 188 million euros compared with a deficit of 429 million euros in 2020.

Exports to EU nations in January were down 4.7% year-on-year, compared to a fall of 5.8% in imports.

