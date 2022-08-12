Italy posts 2.166 billion euros trade deficit in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aug 12 (Reuters) – Italy posted a trade deficit with the rest of the world of 2.166 billion euros in June, compared with a surplus of 5.673 billion euros in the same month of 2021, data showed on Friday.

Exports rose 21.2% year-on-year, and imports increased 44.2%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a June trade surplus of 844 million euros compared with a surplus of 871 million euros in 2021.

Exports to EU nations in June were up 21.2% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 22.1% in imports.

