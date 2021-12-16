Italy posts 3.888 bln euros trade surplus in October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 16 (Reuters) – Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 3.888 billion euros in October, compared with a surplus of 7.587 billion euros in the same month of 2020, data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 7.4% year-on-year, while imports increased 19.4%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered an October trade surplus of 291 million euros, compared with a surplus of 591 million euros in 2020.

Exports to EU nations in October were up 10.6% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 12.3% in imports.

