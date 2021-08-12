Italy posts 5.681 billion euros trade surplus in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 5.681 billion euros ($6.67 billion) in June, compared with a surplus of 6.228 billion euros in the same month of 2020, data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 25.4% year-on-year while imports increased 32.6%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy posted a June trade surplus of 879 million euros ($1.03 billion), compared with a surplus of 1.552 billion euros a year earlier.

Exports to EU nations in June were up 27.3% year-on-year, compared to a 33.7% rise in imports.