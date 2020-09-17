Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Italy

Italy posts 9.7 billion euro trade surplus in July

Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 9.694 billion euros ($11.43 billion) in July, well above the 7.617 billion euro surplus in the same month of 2019, data showed on Thursday.

Exports fell 7.3% year-on-year, and imports fell 14.2%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a July trade surplus of 3.007 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 2.087 billion euros in 2019.

Both exports and imports to EU nations in July were down year-on-year, respectively falling 6.4% and 11.5%. 

