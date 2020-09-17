Italy posts 9.7 billion euro trade surplus in July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 9.694 billion euros ($11.43 billion) in July, well above the 7.617 billion euro surplus in the same month of 2019, data showed on Thursday.

Exports fell 7.3% year-on-year, and imports fell 14.2%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a July trade surplus of 3.007 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 2.087 billion euros in 2019.

Both exports and imports to EU nations in July were down year-on-year, respectively falling 6.4% and 11.5%.

Like this: Like Loading...