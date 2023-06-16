Italy posts in April first yearly export drop since February 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

June 16 (Reuters) – Italy recorded in April the first yearly drop in exports since February 2021, driven by lower sales of intermediate products and consumer durables, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday.

Italy had a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 318 million euros ($347.86 million) in April, compared with a deficit of 3.639 billion euros in the same month of 2022, data from European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed.

Exports were down 5.4% compared with a year earlier, while imports dropped 12.3% mainly due to a decrease of trade with Russia, ISTAT said.

However, April imports were up 5.3% on a monthly basis, reversing a negative trend that had been ongoing since last autumn, the institute added.

With European Union countries, Italy registered an April trade deficit of 921 million euros, compared with a deficit of 928 million euros in the same month of 2022.

Trade with Germany, whose economy was in recession in early 2023 following two quarters of contraction, fell sharply in April.

Exports and imports with Germany fell 8.7% and 18.4% respectively on a yearly basis, ISTAT data showed.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

