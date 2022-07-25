Italy preparing raft of support measures to help families counter cost-of-living increase

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy is preparing a new stimulus decree worth up to 13 billion euros ($13.3 billion) to help families and firms deal with a surge in electricity, gas and petrol costs, deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Monday.

The new scheme, which comes on top of some 33 billion euros already budgeted since January, is expected to be one of the last major acts by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who last week resigned paving the way for a snap national election on Sept. 25.

Among the measures being studied, the government could make essential consumer staples such as pasta and bread temporarily exempt from VAT sales tax, Castelli told broadcaster Radio 24.

Other measures include subsidising energy supplies for low-income families and energy-intensive enterprises, the deputy minister added.

The package will be funded by savings or higher revenues elsewhere in the state budget and so will not weigh on the public deficit, Castelli said.

Draghi said last week in a speech to the upper house that a new package of measures would be passed to help offset the impact of rising prices.

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices index (HICP) stood at 8.5% in June, up from the 7.3% the previous month.

via Reuters