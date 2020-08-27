Preloader
Italy reaches new record in daily cases since May

Italy reported 1,367 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since May when the country was still in lockdown, bringing the total number to 262,540.

Authorities have also registered the highest number of tests: 93,529, almost 20,000 more than Tuesday and a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thirteen more people have died with the virus in the last 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 35,458.

Despite the surge in infections, the government insists there are no plans for a new lockdown.

Health authorities are particularly concerned about a cluster that emerged in the Sardinian ‘Billionaire’ nightclub, owned by former Formula 1 team boss and Italian businessman, Flavio Briatore, who has been hospitalised in Milan after contracting coronavirus.

More than 60 people tested positive for Covid-19 at Billionaire’s, as authorities are struggling to find and test thousands of customers who have been at the Briatore’s nightclub in the last weeks.

