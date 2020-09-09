Italy registers 10 more deaths while new cases increase by 1,370

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The daily coronavirus death toll in Italy on Tuesday fell by two to 10 while there were 1,370 new cases in the last 24 hours, up 262 on Monday’s total, the health ministry said.



The higher number of cases found was related to a large rise in tests, which almost doubled to 92,493, the ministry said.



The two regions with the highest number of new cases were Lombardy (271) and Campania (249).



No region had zero new infections.



Italy has had over 35,000 COVID-linked deaths and there have been some 270,000 cases in all.

