Italy registers 16 more deaths from coronavirus

There was a slight drop in Italy in the number of new positive cases of coronavirus.

Italy on Saturday registered 1,695 cases against 1,733 the day before. The registered deaths on Saturday were 16 bringing the total to 35,534.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the epidemic in the country is now 276,338.

The number of hospitalized patients with symptoms rose to 1,620, while that of hospitalized in intensive care remains at 121. There are 29,453 in home isolation

