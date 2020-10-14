Italy registers almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s COVID curve started rising again Tuesday with 5,901 new cases in the last 24 hours, against 4,619 Monday.

There were 112,544 swabs taken, about 27,000 more than Monday.



The total of infected including recovered and victims has risen to 365,467.



The daily death toll was also up slightly with 41 new dead in a day, compared to 39 Monday, for a total death toll since the pandemic began of 36,246.



The number of intensive care patients rose 62 in 24 hours to 514.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government passed a decree overnight imposing new restrictions aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.



The decree, which is valid for 30 days, says bars and restaurants now must close by midnight and customers must have table service, rather than being able to consume food and beverages standing, after 21:00.



Amateur contact sports that are not organised by established clubs recognised by the Italian Olympic Committee, such as five-a-side football games between friends, are banned.



A ban on school trips and excursions has been reintroduced too.



People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers.



The decree says Italy’s night clubs and dance halls must remain closed.



Celebrations after ceremonies such as weddings and first communions must be limited to 30 people.



Trade fairs and congresses are allowed.



A maximum of 1,000 spectators are allowed at open-air sporting events, concerts and cinema showings and up to 200 for indoor venues.



Conte said Tuesday that the government was aiming to avert a lockdown and to protect the economy; that house parties could be a source of infection; that all parties not linked to ceremonies like weddings should be stopped; and stressed: “we won’t send police to people’s homes” to enforce the new rules.

Read more via ANSA

