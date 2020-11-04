Italy registers highest daily death toll since start of May

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The daily number of new COVID cases in Italy resumed its rise on Tuesday with 28,244 cases, compared to 22,253 Monday, the health ministry said.
The rise in new deaths was even sharper, at 353 victims in the last 24 hours, up from 233 Monday, the ministry said.
This is the highest daily toll since the start of May.
The total number of infected since the start of the pandemic is now 759,829, and the total death toll 39,412.
The currently positive are 418,142 (+21,630 over Monday), the ministry said.
Meanwhile, a new government draft decree says a new batch of COVID restrictions will last from November 5 to December 3.
The draft also sets a curfew to start at 22:00, and end at 05:00.
It bans movements between areas that are COVID scenario 3 and scenario 4 areas.
Public transport vehicles must be 50% of full capacity, excluding school buses.
Cruises will also be stopped, according to the draft.
Other expected measures are distance learning in high schools, museum closures, and the closure of shopping malls at weekends.
Further local measures will be taken in agreement with regions, for a minimum of two weeks, the draft said.
