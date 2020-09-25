Italy registers highest number of cases since lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 1,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



That is the highest daily tally since the end of the lockdown and up from 1,786 new cases on Thursday. It said 107,000 swabs were taken, close to the record number registered on Thursday. The ministry said 20 COVID-.19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, down from 23 on Thursday. Italy’s coronavirus death toll is now 35,801.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 306.235.

ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...