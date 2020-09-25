Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Italy

Italy registers highest number of cases since lockdown

The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 1,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

That is the highest daily tally since the end of the lockdown and up from 1,786 new cases on Thursday. It said 107,000 swabs were taken, close to the record number registered on Thursday. The ministry said 20 COVID-.19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, down from 23 on Thursday. Italy’s coronavirus death toll is now 35,801.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 306.235. 

ANSA

