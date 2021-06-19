Italy reports 28 new coronavirus deaths, 1,197 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 35 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was up to 1,197 from 1,147.

Italy has registered 127,253 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 2,504 on Saturday, down from 2,680 a day earlier.

There were 10 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 11 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 394 from 416.

Some 249,988 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 216,026 the day before, the health ministry said.

Photo: Children play in Navona square, Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI