Italy reports 307 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 7,970 new cases

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Italy reported 307 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 270 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,970 from 11,641 the day before.

Some 144,270 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 206,789, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 91,580 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 19,527 on Monday, slightly up from 19,266 a day earlier.

There were 139 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 105 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased slightly to 2,143 from a previous 2,107.

When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

