Italy reports 33,979 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours, 546 deaths

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, down from 37,255 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.

There were 195,275 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 227,695.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Sunday, reporting 8,060 new cases against 8,129 on Saturday.

People protest at an unauthorized demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions at Piazza Venezia during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
