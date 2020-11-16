Italy reports 33,979 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours, 546 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, down from 37,255 on Saturday.
The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.
There were 195,275 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 227,695.
The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Sunday, reporting 8,060 new cases against 8,129 on Saturday.
People protest at an unauthorized demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions at Piazza Venezia during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
16th November 2020
McDonald’s holds this year’s McHappy Day fund-raising campaign, themed ‘Smiles Come from Within’, between November 16 and 22 in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities and its Learning Centre in Qawra which has evolved into a hub for organisation...
16th November 2020
Updated 0830 - Newspaper Review
The Times speaks with the UAE’s ambassador to the European Union Mohamed Abushahab who revealed that the country is engaging with Malta in relation to 17 Black and will share vital information about the once-secret...
16th November 2020
Bulgaria plans to voice its opposition on Tuesday to starting European Union accession talks with neighbouring North Macedonia as the two countries have yet to settle disputes over history and language, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.
...
16th November 2020
Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, down from 37,255 on Saturday.
The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.
There were 195,275 c...
16th November 2020
534 - Second and final revision of the Codex Justinianus published
1532 - Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes
1776 ...
16th November 2020
Gold prices touched a one-week high on Monday propped up by a weaker dollar, while mounting U.S. coronavirus cases escalated concerns of the pandemic's impact on economic recovery underpinning hopes of further monetary stimulus.
Spot gold rose 0....
16th November 2020
Oil prices climbed on Monday, recouping some losses from the previous session as hopes that OPEC+ will hold current output curbs offset concerns about weaker fuel demand due to rising COVID-19 cases and higher production from Libya.
Figures showi...
16th November 2020
Germany's federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students.
A draft docu...
16th November 2020
Moldova opposition candidate Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, promised to unite the country and tackle corruption as she looked on course to beat pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential run-off on Sunday.
Wor...
16th November 2020
The Times speaks with the UAE’s ambassador to the European Union Mohamed Abushahab who revealed that the country is engaging with Malta in relation to 17 Black and will share vital information about the once-secret company.
Another story quotes a...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related