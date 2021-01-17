Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Italy reports 377 coronavirus deaths, 12,415 new cases

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Italy’s health ministry on Sunday reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,415 confirmed new infections.

On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections.

Italy has registered 82,177 deaths from COVID-19 since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world, from 2.38 million confirmed cases.

