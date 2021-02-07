Italy reports 385 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Italy reported 385 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 377 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections fell to 13,442 from 14,218 on Friday, it said.

Italy has recorded 91,003 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 19,408 on Saturday, down from 19,575 a day earlier. There were 144 new admissions to intensive care units.

Some 282,407 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Ros Russell)

