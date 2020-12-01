Italy reports 672 deaths on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy reported 672 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, against 541 on Sunday, and 16,377 new infections, down from 20,648 the day before, with the fall in cases reflecting the lower number of swab tests carried out on Sundays.

These figures take Italy’s death count to 55,576 Covid-19 the second highest toll in the continent after the UK. It has also registered 1.6 million cases to date.

Health authorities said that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 stood at 33,187 on Monday, up 308 on the day before.

The number in intensive care decreased by nine, the same decline as was seen on Sunday, and now stands at 3,744.

Meanwhile, Italy’s government has approved new measures worth around 8 billion euros to support businesses hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A major part of the package, which was approved by the cabinet in the early hours of Monday, centres on delaying tax deadlines for small companies and the self-employed for several months.

Rome will also provide a one-off 1,000-euro payment to workers in the tourism, spa and theatre sectors, which have been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Underscoring the scale of the problem, these latest measures came less than two weeks after the government had unveiled stimulus provisions worth around 10 billion euros, offering grants to businesses and food aid for the poor.

via Tgcom, Ansa

