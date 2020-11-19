Italy reports 753 deaths from coronavirus, Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy has registered 34,283 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 32,191 the day before.

The ministry also reported 753 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 731 on Tuesday and the highest daily tally since April 3, when the country was in full national lockdown.

There were 234,834 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 208,458.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 47,217 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain’s, and 1.27 million cases.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Tuesday, reporting 7,633 new cases, down from 8,448 on Tuesday.

Health care employees wearing overalls and protective masks work in the intensive care unit of the GVM ICC hospital of Casal Palocco near Rome, Italy, 18 November 2020, during the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Meanwhile, COVID paitents currently occupy some 42% of Italy’s intensive care beds, 12% over the critical threshold of 30%, the Agenas monitoring system said Wednesday.

This is now the case in 17 of Italy’s 21 regions, it said.



A week ago only 10 regions were over the threshold.



Overall, some 51% of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients nationwide, compared to a threshold of 40%.



This is now the case in 15 regions, compared to 12 a week ago, Agenas said.



The regions above the 30% threshold for intensive care beds are: Abruzzo (37%), Basilicata (33%), Calabria (34%, up from 13% a week ago), Campania (34%), Emilia Romagna (35%), Lazio (32%), Liguria (53%), Lombardy (64%), Marche (45%), P.A. Bolzano (57%), P.A. Trento (39%), Piedmont (61%), Puglia (41%), Sardinia (37%), Tuscany (47%), Umbria (55%), and Valle d’Aosta (46%), while Sicily is at the 30% threshold.

