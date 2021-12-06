Italy retail sales rise 0.1% m/m in October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 6 (Reuters) – Italian retail sales rose 0.1% in October from the month before, data showed on Monday, following a 1.0% rise in September.

National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised up September’s data from an originally reported 0.8% increase. Sales rose 3.7% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in October, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 3.2% in October from the year earlier, based on Italy’s EU-harmonised index (HICP).

Photo – Police stand guard to control the crowd of people as they shop in the central area of Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER