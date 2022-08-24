Italy revokes State honours from 10 Russians

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Italy has revoked the Italian honours of 10 Russians including two deputy ministers, sources.

Three decrees of the Italian president on August 8 revoked the titles of foreign deputy ministers Alexander Grushko and Evgheny Ivanov.

Grushko lost the title of Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy, which was conferred on him a year ago.

Ivanov lost the title of Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy.

The deputy speaker of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Aleksey Gordeev, also lost the latter title.

The honours were revoked after Italy declared the recipients unworthy of them.

Italy has previously revoked the titles of many other Russian high officials.

The three decrees were published in Italy’s Official Gazette Tuesday, making them operative.

Via ANSA