Italy says no more masks outdoors from next week

Mask-wearing outdoors in Italy will no longer be required in practically all of Italy as from next week.
In a tweet, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the mask requirement for outdoors will be eliminated in those parts of Italy in designated “white zone” regions, where COVID-19 case incidence is low and ICU admissions of the illness are below thresholds considered at risk for overwhelming hospitals.
Italy has vaccinated around a third of the population.
Currently all but one small region, in northwest Italy, have “white-zone” designations. Masks will still be required to be worn on public transport and well as indoors.