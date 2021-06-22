Italy says no more masks outdoors from next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mask-wearing outdoors in Italy will no longer be required in practically all of Italy as from next week.

In a tweet, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the mask requirement for outdoors will be eliminated in those parts of Italy in designated “white zone” regions, where COVID-19 case incidence is low and ICU admissions of the illness are below thresholds considered at risk for overwhelming hospitals.

Italy has vaccinated around a third of the population.

Dal 28 giugno superiamo l’obbligo di indossare le mascherine all’aperto in zona bianca, ma sempre nel rispetto delle indicazioni precauzionali stabilite dal Cts. — Roberto Speranza (@robersperanza) June 21, 2021

Currently all but one small region, in northwest Italy, have “white-zone” designations. Masks will still be required to be worn on public transport and well as indoors.