Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported.

Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc, Switzerland’s Novartis AG and Italy’s ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Photo: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

