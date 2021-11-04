Italy services activity growth slows down in October -PMI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Italy’s services sector recorded another month of growth in October, a survey showed on Thursday, but at its slowest rate in six months.

IHS Markit’s Business Activity Index for services stood at 52.4 in October, down from 55.5 in September but still above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The result was below the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts, which had pointed to a reading of 54.5.

Italy’s service sector took longer to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns than the smaller manufacturing sector, which has seen healthy growth for the last year.

Factories, unlike many services businesses, remained open during most of the pandemic.

The sub-index for new business in the service sector declined in October to 54.8 from 55.3 the month before.

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for services and manufacturing fell in October to 54.2 from 56.6 in September, marking another month well above the 50 level but registering the lowest reading since April.

