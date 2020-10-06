Italy set to make wearing face masks outdoors mandatory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Government is set to make wearing face masks outdoors compulsory across Italy but there are no new lockdowns in sight, Premier Giuseppe Conte announced yesterday night.

Lazio, the region around Rome, has already taken the face mask measure, at the weekend. Several other restrictions are set to be approved after a rise in COVID cases nationwide and several local clusters being re-ignited.

Conte insisted that: “I do not see another lockdown on the horizon”.

These include the early closure of restaurants, bars and clubs will be ordered to close early while private parties will be restricted to a small number, ANSA reports.

The measures will come into effect, sources aid, once the cabinet decree is approved by parliament.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said “there should not be a new national lockdown, but controls should be made more rigorous”. Meanwhile Education Minister Lucia Azzolina praised teachers for their “excellent” work after schools reopened last month. “They have done a great job on school safety”, she said.

In Campania, the region around Naples, Governor Vicenzo De Luca issued an ordinance ordering bars, restaurants and clubs to close by not later than 23:00 from Sunday to Thursday and at midnight on Friday and Saturday.

via ANSA





