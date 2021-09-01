Italy to crack down on violent anti-Green Pass demonstrations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In Italy, the government has said it will crack down on anti-Green Pass demonstrators who have threatened to block railway tracks throughout the country.

It comes as a rule requiring Covid tests or vaccines takes effect for long-distance domestic public transport.

Travellers in Italy must now show a “Green Pass”, which certifies that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine more than 15 days ago, have tested negative in the past 48 hours or have recovered from coronavirus in the past six months.

The rule applies to domestic flights, train travel between regions and most sea travel.

Local buses, trams and metros are exempt from the rule, which was announced by Premier Mario Draghi’s government when daily case loads started steadily rising as the delta variant of the virus became prevalent in Italy.

Earlier this summer, a “Green Pass” requirement began for those wanting to dine indoors, access gyms or attend crowded venues like concerts.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese vowed zero tolerance against any rail track protests or other violence.

Several recent protests against the “Green Pass” requirement, including in Rome and Milan, turned violent, with police having to rescue a state TV journalist after a protester started yanking her by her hair and a newspaper reporter was punched repeatedly in the face. Ministers and doctors have received threats.

Photo: Demonstrators rally during a protest against the ‘Green Pass’ vaccine passport in the centre of Milan, Italy, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Read more via ANSA