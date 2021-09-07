Italy to offer third jab to vulnerable people this month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, has announced that third doses of Covid-19 will be made available to groups of “clinically vulnerable” people this month. “We have the third dose in Italy,” Speranza said. “We’ll start in September with fragile patients like oncology and transplant patients.”

Speranza has also hinted that the country could soon make jabs mandatory for all Italians of eligible age, as anticipated last week by prime minister Mario Draghi during a press conference.

“The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have already expressed opinions on this. So we’ll start with the first third doses in Italy in September and then we’ll analyse things to continue with the over-80s, care-home residents and health personnel, who were the first groups to get the vaccine”, Speranza said.

Public administration minister Renato Brunetta said that if the country does not soon reach a vaccination level of between 80% and 90%, the government “will pass a law to impose the Covid-19 vaccine on all people who are against it. A decision will be made by the end of the month.”

via ANSA/The Guardian