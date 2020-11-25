Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy to setup 300 facilities for vaccination

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri is drafting a list of around 300 facilities in Italy that will get the first 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, ANSA sources said Tuesday .

This should make it possible to vaccinate 1.7 million people in Italy by the end of January.

The list includes hospitals that are able to store and administer the vaccine and care homes, which will be served by mobile units.

ANSA
