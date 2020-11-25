Italy to setup 300 facilities for vaccination

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri is drafting a list of around 300 facilities in Italy that will get the first 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, ANSA sources said Tuesday .

This should make it possible to vaccinate 1.7 million people in Italy by the end of January.

The list includes hospitals that are able to store and administer the vaccine and care homes, which will be served by mobile units.

ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...