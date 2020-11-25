Italy to setup 300 facilities for vaccination

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri is drafting a list of around 300 facilities in Italy that will get the first 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, ANSA sources said Tuesday .
This should make it possible to vaccinate 1.7 million people in Italy by the end of January.
The list includes hospitals that are able to store and administer the vaccine and care homes, which will be served by mobile units.
ANSA
25th November 2020
Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri is drafting a list of around 300 facilities in Italy that will get the first 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, ANSA sources said Tuesday .
This should make it possible to vaccina...
25th November 2020
The Times of Malta says that Roberta Abela's cabinet is like a potpourri- a mix of dry leaves with some spices that can add flavour to the cabinet. It is evident from the cabinet's size that he tried to appease everyone.
The Independent says that...
25th November 2020
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday against relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures too quickly, telling the European Parliament there was a risk of a third wave of infections.
"I know that shop owners, bartender...
25th November 2020
A car crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.
Reuters pictures from the scene showed police inspecting an estate car at the gate with the words "Stop Globalisation Pol...
25th November 2020
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier in July, this year
Sky News reports that Meghan Markle, in an article for The New York Times, Meghan wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my seco...
25th November 2020
Supplies of crucial medicines including potential COVID-19 vaccines could be disrupted if the government fails to reach a Brexit deal for the pharmaceutical sector, industry leaders have told Sky News.
The Association of the British Pharmaceutica...
25th November 2020
The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of U.S. firm Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday, taking the EU's potential stock of COVID-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.
Last w...
25th November 2020
Turkey and Germany traded barbs on Tuesday after German soldiers boarded a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean, with Berlin calling its NATO ally's protests unjustified and Ankara saying the move was illegal.
T...
25th November 2020
Italy's recovery plan is on the right track, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Premier Giuseppe Conte on the phone Tuesday, according to the EC chief.
Von der Leyen tweeted that she had had a "good" phone conversation with C...
25th November 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he did not want to see a guarded border between Ireland and the United Kingdom, adding that he had previously discussed the matter with the British and Irish prime ministers and other European leaders.
...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related