Italy unemployment rate falls in July but 22,000 jobs lost in month

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ROME, Sept. 1 (Reuters) – Italy’s jobless rate fell to 7.9% in July from 8.0% in June, data showed on Thursday as fewer people searched for work, but employment levels shrank by 22,000 compared with the month before.

June’s data was revised down from an originally reported 8.1%.

July’s unemployment rate was the lowest since April 2020 and was below the forecast of 8.1% in a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

However, with the number of people in work falling, the decline in the unemployment rate was due to people withdrawing from the labour market altogether, rather than to job growth.

Despite this setback, in the three months to July employment was still up by 140,000, or 0.6%, compared with the February-to-April period, ISTAT said.

Compared with July 2021, employment was up by 463,000, or 2.0%, it said.

In July, the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, rose marginally to 24.0% from 23.9% the month before.

Italy’s overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, edged down in July to 60.3% from 60.4% in June.

Italy’s economic prospects have dimmed due to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the economy still grew by a stronger-than-expected 1.0% in the second quarter from the previous three months, according to preliminary data.

Most analysts expect a sharp slowdown over the rest of the year, as firms and households grapple with surging energy costs.

Photo – A general view of the Arenile of Rotonda Diaz on the Caracciolo seafront crowded with bathers in Naples, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO