Italy watchdog opens probe into Enel, others over energy bill costs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s competition watchdog has opened a probe into 13 energy supply companies, including utilities Enel and E.ON, over alleged lack of transparency in the sale of power and gas on Italy’s retail market.

The regulator said in a statement a series of costs were not properly explained to customers before they signed up to contracts with the result that final bills were more expensive than expected.

Some customers were also asked to pay improper costs for terminating a contract ahead of time, the regulator said.

