Italy with highest amount of positive cases since June

The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 1,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

That was up from 1,229 new cases on Tuesday although Wednesday’s result stemmed from over 100,000 swabs, compared to 80,000 the previous day.

None of Italy’s regions had no new cases.

The ministry said 12 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from nine on Tuesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll is now 35,645.

It said 215,265 people have recovered and 40,532 are currently positive – the highest level since June.

The total number of registered cases in Italy is 291,442.

COVID death toll among Italian doctors up to 177

Meanwhile, the federation of Italian medical guilds (FNOMCEO) said Wednesday that the COVID-19 death toll among Italian doctors has climbed to 177.

It said the latest Italian physician to die was Paolo Marandola, a urologist who had been working in Zambia to study the disease.

The toll includes retired doctors and medics who had been called back to service due to the pandemic.

