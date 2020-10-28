Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy’s airport association estimates 70% drop in passengers this year

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers at Italy’s airports are seen falling 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions, airport operators association Assaeroporti said on Wednesday.

The lobby said that passengers are expected to drop to 58 million in 2020 from 193 million the previous year, after numbers in September were down to levels recorded in 1995.

As a result, Italian airport operators, which include Atlantia’s unit ADR, Aeroporto di Bologna and Toscana Aeroporti, are estimated to report a 2-billion euro drop in revenues this year.
