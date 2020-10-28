Italy’s airport association estimates 70% drop in passengers this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers at Italy’s airports are seen falling 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions, airport operators association Assaeroporti said on Wednesday.

The lobby said that passengers are expected to drop to 58 million in 2020 from 193 million the previous year, after numbers in September were down to levels recorded in 1995.

As a result, Italian airport operators, which include Atlantia’s unit ADR, Aeroporto di Bologna and Toscana Aeroporti, are estimated to report a 2-billion euro drop in revenues this year.

