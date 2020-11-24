Italy’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 50,000

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy reported 630 COVID 19-related deaths on Monday, rising from 562 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 50,453, according to health ministry data.

Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the epidemic, becomes the sixth nation in the world to surpass 50,000 deaths, and the second in Europe after Britain.

The health ministry also reported 22,930 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, down from 28,337 the day before, with the fall reflecting the usual drop in the number of swabs conducted on Sundays.

There were 148,945 coronavirus tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 188,747.

Italy has registered a total of 1.432 million coronavirus cases, the eighth highest tally in the world.

While Italy’s daily death tolls have been the highest in Europe over recent days, the increase in hospital admissions and intensive care occupancy has slowed.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 34,697 on Monday, a rise of 418 from the day before. That compared with a daily increase of 216 on Sunday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza has played down talk of full freedom of movement being returned in Italy for Christmas, saying this will only be possible if all of Italy’s regions are moderate-COVID-19-risk yellow zones.

PM Conte on Monday told Italians to forget about mountain-top vacations over the Christmas holidays, saying the country could not afford to repeat the mistake of Ferragosto celebrations which were an important contributor to the onset of the second wave in August.

via Tgcom.it with additional information from Reuters



