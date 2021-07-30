Italy’s fourth wave of COVID-19 has started – Gimbe Health Foundation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy has “effectively entered the fourth wave” of COVID-19 contagion, the Gimbe health foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday.

The report said that Italy ‘s COVID deaths increased in the July 21-27 period after 15 consecutive weeks of falls, rising 46% to 111 from 76 the previous week.

It said the number of new cases increased by 64.8% to 31,963 from 19,390. It said there was a 42.9% rise in the number of people self-isolating due to contagion, going to 68,510 from 47,951.

It said there was a 34.9% rise in the number of coronavirus sufferers admitted to hospital and a rise of 14.5% in the number of COVID patients in intensive care.

Photo People queue to be vaccinated with the Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson) vaccine on the ‘Open Night’ organized by ASL RM1 at the COVID-19 vaccination hub of Santo Spirito hospital, in Rome, Italy, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAM