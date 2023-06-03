Italy’s jobless rate falls slightly to three-year low

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s unemployment rate decreased marginally in April to reach its lowest level in three years, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed this week.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.8% in April from a revised 7.9% in March. That was in line with economists’ expectations.



Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2020, when it was 7.5%.



At the same time, the employment remained stable at 61% in April.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 20.4% in April from 21.8% a month ago.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first