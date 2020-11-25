Italy’s recovery plan on right path- von der Leyen, Conte

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Italy’s recovery plan is on the right track, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Premier Giuseppe Conte on the phone Tuesday, according to the EC chief.
Von der Leyen tweeted that she had had a “good” phone conversation with Conte “We are close contact, Italy is on the right track,” she said about the recovery plan.
Italy has been allotted 209 billion euros of the EU’s 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, pending approval of Italy’s projects.
The Fund is currently being held up by a veto from Hungary and Poland, irked by conditionality on rule of law norms they are deemed to have breached.
Conte tweeted Tuesday he had spoken with European Commission President Ursual von der Leyen about the “European coordination of health measures on #Covid19 on the occasion of the Christmas period”.
He said they had also discussed more effective European action on migration with non-EU counties, and Brexit.
They also talked about the Global Health Summit in a videolink with the G20, the Italian premier said.
He said he and von der Leyen had had “an excellent exchange of views”.
25th November 2020
The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of U.S. firm Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday, taking the EU's potential stock of COVID-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.
Last w...
25th November 2020
Turkey and Germany traded barbs on Tuesday after German soldiers boarded a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean, with Berlin calling its NATO ally's protests unjustified and Ankara saying the move was illegal.
T...
25th November 2020
25th November 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he did not want to see a guarded border between Ireland and the United Kingdom, adding that he had previously discussed the matter with the British and Irish prime ministers and other European leaders.
...
25th November 2020
1177 - Battle of Montgisard: Baldwin IV of Jerusalem defeats Saladin and a larger Ayyubid force
1783 - Britain evacuates New York city, its last military position in the United States
1839 - Cyclone slams south eastern...
25th November 2020
The Italian federation of doctors guilds (FNOMCEO) head Filippo Anelli said that 27 doctors had died in the last 10 days, almost three a day and called for an end to "the massacre of the innocents."
Since October 1, Anelli said, some 37 health o...
25th November 2020
Singapore, which once had the highest COVID-19 rate in Southeast Asia, said it was nearly virus-free and Australia's most populous state eased restrictions, while Tokyo will urge bars and restaurants to operate shortened hours.
EUROPE
* Britai...
25th November 2020
The insidious problem of online violence against women journalists is increasingly spilling offline with potentially deadly consequences, a new global survey suggests.
Nearly three-quarters (73%) of female respondents to our survey – taken by 121...
25th November 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could start being administered as soon as the end of the year in France if approved by regulators.
"We are going to organ...
25th November 2020
The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days.
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have taken differing approaches to h...
