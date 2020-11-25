Italy’s recovery plan on right path- von der Leyen, Conte

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s recovery plan is on the right track, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Premier Giuseppe Conte on the phone Tuesday, according to the EC chief.

Von der Leyen tweeted that she had had a “good” phone conversation with Conte “We are close contact, Italy is on the right track,” she said about the recovery plan.

Italy has been allotted 209 billion euros of the EU’s 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, pending approval of Italy’s projects.

The Fund is currently being held up by a veto from Hungary and Poland, irked by conditionality on rule of law norms they are deemed to have breached.

Conte tweeted Tuesday he had spoken with European Commission President Ursual von der Leyen about the “European coordination of health measures on #Covid19 on the occasion of the Christmas period”.

He said they had also discussed more effective European action on migration with non-EU counties, and Brexit.



They also talked about the Global Health Summit in a videolink with the G20, the Italian premier said.



He said he and von der Leyen had had “an excellent exchange of views”.

(ANSA)

