It’s hard these days to be Trump’s lawyer, if you dye your hair

During a press conference, in which there were verbal clashes with the journalists present, Rudolph Giuliani, head of the legal team of the president of the United States, began to sweat profusely. And the result was that the hair dye created two black furrows on the former New York mayor’s face.

The social networks have been unleashed between ironies and memes: “It’s hard these days to be Trump’s lawyer”, underlined users.





EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

