Ivana Trump’s death declared accidental

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ivana Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected.

US media outlets reported that Trump was found at the foot of her apartment’s staircase next to a spilled cup of coffee after falling down the stairs at her New York City home.

“The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso. Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” OCME said in a statement.

Ivana was the mother of the former president’s three oldest children and helped him build some of his signature buildings, including Trump Tower. She was 73 at the time of her death.

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.



I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Mr Trump, who was banned indefinitely from Twitter, announced the death on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.”