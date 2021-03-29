J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said that the delivery of these vaccines to African Union’s 55 member states will begin in the third quarter of 2021.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, Johnson & Johnson has recognized that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and we have been committed to equitable, global access to new COVID-19 vaccines,” said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. “Our support for the COVAX Facility, combined with supplementary agreements with countries and regions, will help accelerate global progress toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”

via Reuters

