Jobs fears as Italy eyes end to Covid ban on layoffs

Trade unions warn about a “social tsunami”, left-wing parties of a “massacre for employment” – the imminent end of Italy’s coronavirus freeze on layoffs is causing tensions in Mario Draghi’s national unity government.

Supporters say the freeze, which is unique in Europe, saved thousands of jobs after the pandemic plunged Italy into deep recession – but the European Union has been disparaging, and employers are angling for its end.

Companies were first banned from sacking workers under former premier Giuseppe Conte in February 2020, when a wave of Covid-19 sparked Europe’s first nationwide lockdown in Italy. The measure was later extended.

Photo: A man wearing a face mask speaks on the phone as he walks past an advertisement poster, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

