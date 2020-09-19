Johnson declares ‘second wave’ of Covid-19 in UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson has said the long-feared second wave of the pandemic has arrived in the UK, with new cases of coronavirus in England estimated to have doubled over the past week.

The prime minister said he does not want to put the country in another national lockdown but warned the government may need to “intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down”.

The Prime Minister said he may have to “intensify” measures that could act as a temporary “circuit break” to stem a resurgence of the virus and prevent Britain being forced into a second lockdown.

Mr Johnson is to spend the weekend in Downing Street with officials considering options including closing pubs and restaurants or imposing 10pm curfews and a nationwide ban on friends and separate households socialising.

Schools will only be closed as a “last resort”, Whitehall sources said.

The developments come as daily coronavirus infections surged to a four-month high of 4,322 and data suggested that hospital admissions would be heading back to mid-March levels by next weekend.

Health chiefs on Friday put the temporary Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham’s NEC on standby so it could start treating patients within two to three days.

BBC / Telegraph

