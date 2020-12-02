Johnson suffers biggest Commons revolt as MPs back tougher Covid tiers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Boris Johnson suffered his worst Commons rebellion tonight as 55 Conservative MPs opposed the government’s new coronavirus tiers despite the prime minister pleading with them as they cast their votes.

Johnson was forced to rely on Labour’s abstention from the vote to avoid defeat on a tightened system of measures that will plunge 99% of England into the strictest tiers from Wednesday.

The blow to his authority came despite the prime minister making “exhortions” to MPs to back the government even during the voting. Johnson was standing in the spot in the chamber by the voting lobbies, where MPs would have expected to see the government chief whip, alongside health secretary Matt Hancock.

The measures passed by 291 votes to 78. Johnson was opposed by 55 of his own MPs – 53 voting against plus two tellers – while 16 did not vote or abstained. However, one of those voting against also voted for, a technical abstention. In Labour, 15 rebels voted against, as did former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is suspended from the parliamentary party.

The new rules will come into immediate force as England emerges from a four-week lockdown. More than 40% of people will be in tier 3, meaning the closure of pubs and restaurants, while households will be banned from social mixing indoors in nearly all of the country.

It comes as the UK’s total Covid death toll passed 75,000, according to a tally of all fatalities that mention the disease on death certificates, though case numbers have fallen significantly.

The number of rebels in Tuesday’s vote fell short of predictions of up to 70 rebels, but far exceeded the 34 who voted in November against the second lockdown, and the 44 who opposed the government in a largely symbolic vote on the now-abandoned 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants. Following the vote, a government spokesman said it would “work with MPs who have expressed concerns in recent days”.

Main Photo: A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) listening to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (R) during a debate on public health in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, 01 December 2020.

