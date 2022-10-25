King Charles III formally appoints Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has been appointed prime minister. He is the third UK Prime Minister this year, replacing Liz Truss.
It is the King’s first such inaugural meeting, after the passing away of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
After a private meeting, Sunak is expected at 10 Downing Street as he sets out to form the first Cabinet.
Rishi Sunak promised to “work day in day out to deliver for the British people” in first public speech since being named next UK PM in his first speech after being nominated. He is expected to address the nation again later today.