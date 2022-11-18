Kremlin says no talk of Putin-Biden summit for now

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden have no plans to meet for the time being, the Kremlin said on Friday after Russia’s deputy foreign minister said Moscow was not ruling out high-level meetings between the two countries.

“A summit is out of the question at the moment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier that Russia was not ruling out further high-level meetings with the United States on “strategic stability” as an upcoming meeting between the two powers in Cairo on nuclear proliferation nears.

However, Ryabkov indicated there was nothing to talk about with the United States on the subject of Ukraine. The two sides had radically opposing positions, he said.

In Other Developments

FIGHTING

* Russia pounded gas production facilities and a major missile factory in new missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

* Investigators in Ukraine’s recently liberated southern region of Kherson have uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left, Ukraine’s interior minister was quoted as saying. A Ukrainian human rights investigator released a video of what he said was a Russian torture chamber.

* Under rainy skies, Ukrainian-controlled Kherson’s central square was a frenetic melee of humanitarian aid queues and patriotic celebration tinged with uncertainty. Hundreds of residents switched the Russian SIM cards in their phones for local ones.

MH17

* Dutch judges convicted three men of murder for their role in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, and sentenced them to life in prison. A fourth man was acquitted.

* Russia rejected what it called a “scandalous” ruling and said the proceedings had not been impartial.

* Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the Dutch court’s ruling. Thirty-eight Australians were among the 298 passengers and crew killed in the incident.

GRAIN DEAL

* A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine’s agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports was extended for 120 days.

* The Kremlin said it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia’s exports of agricultural products and fertilisers.

DIPLOMACY

* Russia is not considering using nuclear weapons, the Kremlin said. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will defend its territory with all available means, including its nuclear weapons, if attacked. Russian officials say the West has repeatedly misinterpreted Kremlin statements.

* U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Putin’s spy chief discussed “sensitive” questions when they met this week in Turkey, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed its third resolution calling on Russia to end all actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, diplomats said.

* The U.S. government plans to issue guidance in coming days on a Russian oil price cap taking effect on Dec. 5.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first