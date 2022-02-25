Kremlin says sanctions will cause Moscow problems, but they will be resolved

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine would cause problems for Moscow, but that those problems would be resolved.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on possible punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin and also said that Russia had deliberately reduced its dependence on foreign imports to protect itself against the threat of sanctions.

Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin added.

He declined to comment on how long Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

Photo – (FILE) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV